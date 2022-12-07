Billings Symphony welcomes new executive director

Billings Symphony announced that Mario Lopez has been appointed as its new John W. & Carol L. H. Green Executive Director. A dynamic young professional and a seasoned leader in the nonprofit industry, Lopez succeeds Ignacio Barron Viela and will assume responsibilities on Jan. 3.

Lopez has a background in leadership, education and fundraising, working with Sarasota Orchestra and, most recently, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, or KSO.

“We are thrilled to have Mario Lopez as our executive director,” said Leslie Blair, president of Billings Symphony Board of Directors. “Our board, community committee and staff all voted unanimously for his hire. He exudes personality, charisma and intelligence. His creative vision for Billings Symphony will inspire us.”

As director of Education & Community Partnerships, Lopez expanded all educational programs of the KSO by increasing membership numbers, adding new programs and expanding existing in-school offerings. Lopez is proud to have inaugurated KSO's newest program, the Knoxville Symphony Youth Choir, filling a void in the community. Driven by his passion to make music available and equitable, Lopez acquired a grant from the Arts and Cultural Alliance to offer a musical experience in all Title I schools in Knox County.

“We are excited that he has experience with youth orchestras as we launch our first season with Billings Symphony Youth Orchestra," said Anne Harrigan, Billings Symphony Artistic Director. "His vast knowledge of building partnerships will help us continue our growth in reaching new audiences and creating unique programming opportunities and venues."

Playing horn since his middle school years, Lopez participated in prestigious music festivals, including Eastern Music Festival, Brevard Music Festival, and Boston University Tanglewood Institute. He attended Lynn Conservatory of Music at Lynn University for undergraduate studies and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music for graduate studies.

"My journey as a horn performer gave me an insider's look on what excellence looks like from the eyes of a professional musician. This experience is invaluable when leading a performing arts organization like Billings Symphony," Lopez said.

Lopez, along with his wife and daughter, are excited to call Billings their new home.

"I believe this is one of the most exciting times to be a part of Billings Symphony. With many people moving to Billings, I am eager to embrace my new community and lead an organization that will continue to be inclusive in enriching the lives of everyone through community concerts, educational offerings, and world-class performances,” he said.

The board is grateful to Brad Constantine who stepped in as interim-executive director. “He has been a godsend,” Blair said.

Constantine will resume responsibilities as general manager of the symphony with responsibility for staff and management of the Sukin Building.

The Billings Symphony is composed of the Billings Symphony Orchestra, Billings Symphony Chorale, and the Billings Symphony Youth Orchestra and presents an annual season from August through June featuring a Classic Series, Sukin Series of concerts by soloists and small ensembles, and a free Family Series that includes the annual tradition of Symphony in the Park.