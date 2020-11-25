Billings taps city engineer to be new public works director

Following a nationwide search, the City of Billings has hired the new Public Works director from its own backyard.

City engineer Debi Meling has been tapped to replace David Mumford as Billings' new Public Works director. Meling is well liked and broadly respected within the city, where she's worked for the past 15 years. She will officially take over the department on Monday.

"Debi was far and away the best candidate," said city administrator Chris Kukulski.

In all, the city had 16 applicants from six different states. Kukulski and the hiring committee interviewed six of those candidates and at the end of the process it was clear Meling was the right fit, he said.

"We're really excited to bring Debi onto our director leadership team," he said.

Mumford announced in July he had retired after almost two decades with the city. He joined Billings as Public Works director in 2001, moving to Billings from Anchorage, Alaska, where he had been director of the city's Facility and Fleet Management Department.