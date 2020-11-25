Billings taps city engineer to be new public works director

Following a nationwide search, the City of Billings has hired the new Public Works director from its own backyard.
City engineer Debi Meling has been tapped to replace David Mumford as Billings' new Public Works director. Meling is well liked and broadly respected within the city, where she's worked for the past 15 years. She will officially take over the department on Monday.
"Debi was far and away the best candidate," said city administrator Chris Kukulski.
In all, the city had 16 applicants from six different states. Kukulski and the hiring committee interviewed six of those candidates and at the end of the process it was clear Meling was the right fit, he said.
"We're really excited to bring Debi onto our director leadership team," he said.
Mumford announced in July he had retired after almost two decades with the city. He joined Billings as Public Works director in 2001, moving to Billings from Anchorage, Alaska, where he had been director of the city's Facility and Fleet Management Department.
During his 19 years with Billings Public Works he oversaw expansions at the landfill, including its latest project, the construction of a new indoor drop-off facility at the landfill's entrance to allow residents to more easily haul and leave loads at the landfill.
Mumford also started the city on its newest project to construct a small reservoir and water treatment plant on Billings' West End. The project will give the city more water security; Billings draws all its drinking water from the Yellowstone River. The reservoir will give the city a backup should the Yellowstone cease to be a reliable source.
Meling has worked to improve a new storm water drainage system to the Yellowstone River and gets a call every time a boulder falls from the Rims, including a project last winter to knock down an unstable section of the cliff above Laredo Drive.
