A Ben Steele Middle School teacher was arrested and charged with a felony after police allegedly found meth in his home on Thursday.
Shawn Fritzler, 43, is accused of having meth and drug paraphernalia, including a notebook with "writing regarding drug sales," in a residence he shares with two other men. He faces charges of felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
That includes former Medicine Crow Middle School teacher Mark Kramlich, who was also arrested and charged. Kramlich was fired in 2017 for poor performance. A third man, Lane Arthur Meiers, faces the same drug charges.
The men were not charged with distribution.
Fritzler has been placed on administrative leave, Billings Public Schools superintendent Greg Upham said. The district learned of Friztler's arrest on Thursday from a different district employee.
Fritzler had been teaching in the classroom up until the arrest, Upham said. The district is conducting its own investigation into Fritzler and waiting for court proceedings to play out.
According to charging documents, a DEA Task Force obtained a search warrant for the residence in the 100 block of Burlington Avenue and raided it at 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 16. Several plastic baggies with a white substance tested positive for meth, and the drugs and items like glass pipes, syringes, and a digital scale were found in rooms accessible to all living in the residence.
Fritzler previously taught sixth grade at Big Sky Elementary.