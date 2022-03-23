Billings teacher gets prison time for trying to coerce minor into sex

A Billings teacher will spend the next 10 years in prison for trying to coerce a minor into sex.

Rodney Lawrence Richard, 58, was sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court to 20 years in Montana State Prison on Monday, with 10 of those years suspended after pleading guilty to showing a teen a sexually explicit video and then trying to destroy any evidence that he had done so.

“But for [the victim’s] strength and courage to disclose what occurred, [Richard] would have been given the green light to continue grooming and priming a vulnerable population of minors, and it is not an illogical leap that he would have escalated even further to hands-on offending,” Yellowstone County prosecutors wrote in their sentencing recommendation.

Charges were filed against Richard in June 2021, with prosecutors alleging that in August of the previous year he tried to convince a 15-year-old to have sex with him. Richard was a teacher at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch’s Yellowstone Academy at the time. The academy is located on the ranch’s property, and functions as a public school for children needing additional emotional or behavioral care. Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch gave law enforcement its own investigative report on the allegations, court documents say.

Richard later admitted to a detective with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office he showed a video of himself masturbating to a minor to persuade the victim into sexual acts. He resigned from his position after learning of the investigation, court documents say, and had most of the data on his cell phone and computer wiped. That data included the video that he showed to the teen. He also admitted to trying to keep an acquaintance from coming forward with any additional information about his behavior while he was a teacher.

He was charged with one count of sexual abuse of children and three counts of tampering with witnesses or evidence. He pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2022.

“[Richard] not only committed an egregious sexual crime against a child, but went to great lengths to hide the evidence […He] did everything in his power to make sure no one knew what he had done,” prosecutors wrote, recommending that Richard be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Richard had previously worked as a teacher at a school in Pryor, court documents said, and he left after being caught watching pornography on a school computer.

Billings attorney David Duke, representing Richard, asked the court for a completely suspended sentence. He provided several letters of support from Richard’s family and current employer, argued that Richard had not been convicted of any felonies in the past and a psychosexual analysis prior to his sentencing showed that he had a low risk to reoffend. Since being charged, Richard has also enrolled in sex offender treatment, according to his attorney.

District Judge Ashley Harada dismissed one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence at Richard’s sentencing Monday. Along with the 20 years in prison with 10 suspended, Harada gave Richard 10 years in prison to be served concurrently for tampering with evidence and tampering with a witness. Richard is currently in custody at MSP.

In 2018, a jury awarded $300,000 in damages to the mother of a boy who claimed to have been sexually abused by other residents at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch. The mother claimed that staff failed to protect her son, the Gazette previously reported, and misled her about sexually abusive youth being admitted as residents.

