Billings teachers concerned about reopening schools during pandemic, survey shows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings teachers have significant concerns about returning to school in August, a survey from the local teachers union shows.

Less than half of educators, about 45%, said they feel confident they can return to classrooms in the fall, considering their health or the health of their loved ones amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while about one-third of educators said their own health or the health of a loved one would prevent them from returning to a traditional in-person school model, according to the survey. About 21% gave a neutral response.

The survey echoes national concerns from both educators and parents about sending kids back into school buildings. It garnered 932 responses; the Billings Education Association represents about 1,100 certified staff members in School District 2.

Superintendent Greg Upham has stayed the course on a yet-to-be-finalized plan to reopen school buildings as COVID-19 cases have risen in Montana this summer, especially in Yellowstone County.

The outline of the plan would allow students and families to attend in-person or remotely, but to commit to either model for the school year. In theory, teachers who couldn’t return to school buildings for health reasons would teach remotely.