Billings teachers concerned about reopening schools during pandemic, survey shows

Billings teachers have significant concerns about returning to school in August, a survey from the local teachers union shows.
Less than half of educators, about 45%, said they feel confident they can return to classrooms in the fall, considering their health or the health of their loved ones amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while about one-third of educators said their own health or the health of a loved one would prevent them from returning to a traditional in-person school model, according to the survey. About 21% gave a neutral response.
The survey echoes national concerns from both educators and parents about sending kids back into school buildings. It garnered 932 responses; the Billings Education Association represents about 1,100 certified staff members in School District 2.
Superintendent Greg Upham has stayed the course on a yet-to-be-finalized plan to reopen school buildings as COVID-19 cases have risen in Montana this summer, especially in Yellowstone County.
The outline of the plan would allow students and families to attend in-person or remotely, but to commit to either model for the school year. In theory, teachers who couldn’t return to school buildings for health reasons would teach remotely.
Upham said Friday that there weren't any major surprises in the survey and that he appreciates the additional data.
“It really helps in the partnering of the reopening,” he said.
SD2 plans to release its draft reopening plan at a special school board meeting Wednesday, he said.
The survey shows that teachers, like parents, have sweeping concerns about COVID-19 but also have different ideas about how to best operate schools during the pandemic.
For example, 56% thought that a hybrid of in-person and remote learning was the best way to operate schools. 24% favored full remote learning and 14% wanted a traditional in-person model.
About 65% of educators were concerned about the effect COVID-19 could have on their own health, and 85% were concerned about the wider effect on the school and district.
The survey also shows some frustration with the lack of internal communication about planning efforts.
“They overwhelmingly asked for a clear plan communicated to them and not through the news or Facebook,” according to a summary of comments in the survey provided by the Billings Education Association.
Teachers also wanted a clear plan for what happens when a school records a positive case. However, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton previously recommended that the district not set its own policy, instead deferring to county health officials to handle cases on an individual basis.
Universal mask wearing also had high support, with 72% of teachers supporting the move. Many teachers also wanted more training for online teaching platforms.
How best to operate schools this fall has become a hot-button question. While the debate navigates a thicket of weedy policy for school leaders — the Montana Office of Public Instruction’s reopening guide is more than 40 pages long — President Donald Trump propelled the conversation into the national spotlight with tweets saying schools “must” reopen and threatening to pull federal funding from schools if they didn't, a largely empty threat.
While schools across Montana have eyed in-person reopening plans, several school systems in major cities have announced that they will begin the school year with a remote learning model.
At a local level, Upham has favored a pediatricians’ group's recommendations that focus on reopening school buildings with safety recommendations that are often more flexible than those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He’s repeatedly called for patience and calm from the community as district officials work out their reopening plans.
