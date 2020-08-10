Billings teachers union negotiations shadowed by COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Negotiations between School District 2 and Billings educator unions are encompassing COVID-19 working conditions in addition to the usual contracts.

So far, the district and a coalition of employee unions have reached an agreement that requires masks for students and staff in most situations — and requires the district to provide masks if needed.

The COVID-19 negotiations and the district's reopening plan have taken precedence over the usual contract negotiations, which the local teacher's union president said may be pushed into the school year.

“I don’t think we can avoid it, knowing that our first priority is making sure our return to school is safe and well thought out, we know that negotiations may not be our priority,” said Rachel Schillreff, who leads the Billing sEducation Association.

So far, the mask policy is the only agreement in the COVID-19 negotiations. The biggest remaining item is a leave policy for employees required to quarantine or who have health problems related to COVID-19 positives or exposure, superintendent Greg Upham said.

He hoped the COVID-19 negotiations would wrap up before the school year begins Aug. 24.