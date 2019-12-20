A Billings high school boy charged with raping five teen girls has admitted charges under a plea deal.
Brayden Jaymes Pond, 18, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
Under a plea deal, prosecutors will move to dismiss the remaining charges.
Prosecutors originally charged Pond with five counts of sexual intercourse without consent in the summer of 2018, but added an additional count of attempted sexual intercourse without consent earlier in December.
Prosecutors will seek a 20-year prison sentence under the agreement. Pond has yet to be evaluated by a psychosexual evaluator. If he is designated a level-one sexual offender, prosecutors will ask for eight of those years to be suspended, under the plea deal. If he is designated a level-two offender, they will seek a straight 20-year sentence. There are three levels, with level 3 denoting a high risk of a repeat sexual offense.
The change of plea was first reported by KTVQ News in Billings.