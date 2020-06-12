Billings teen among the few young women to earn private pilot's license

But her grandpa’s idea stuck with her.

“I decided I’ll try and I’ve gone pretty far I’d say,” she said.

For the past year Hailey has logged more than 100 hours flying, using her dad’s Cessna, and paid her way through flight lessons while working at Alpine Air Express. Lessons cost about $40 an hour.

The process wasn’t easy, she said.

First, Hailey had to take her proposal of using an independent studies course to gain high school credits for her pilot’s license approved by West High admins.

“It was a first time for us,” said principal Kelly Hornby. Administration was confident that Hailey would be able to follow through with the unusual idea, he said.

Typically, independent studies might be something outside the normal curriculum, like arts or a trade. Piloting was unique because of its large workload and written test requirements, Hornby said.

"It was more high stakes for her," he said. "And it shows her level of commitment."

Long hours of studying combined with work was challenging for the junior, who said earning her pilot’s license was tougher than her whole year of regular classwork.