Billings teen among the few young women to earn private pilot's license

At 17-years-old, Hailey Taylor is one of just 690 women under age 19 in the country with a private pilot’s license.
The Billings West High junior got her private pilot’s license last week as part of an independent studies course, she said Thursday.
Earning her license took just over a year of long hours attending high school and working to pay for flight lessons.
Hailey joins the ranks of few female pilots in the U.S., even fewer of whom are younger than 19, according to statistics from the Federal Aviation Administration.
“I was proud and impressed with her, but even more so when I found out how few females have had pilot's licenses,” said Ed Taylor, Hailey’s dad.
Fewer than 10,000 women, excluding student pilots, held a private pilot's license in 2019.
Interest in flying
While readying her dad's Cessna 172 for flight at the Laurel Airport, Hailey said she became interested in aviation after speaking with her grandfather Robert Taylor.
“It was his dream to be a pilot,” she said. “I remember we were sitting at his shop one time talking about what kind of career I’d like to do. I remember him telling me I should be a pilot and I kind of laughed about it.”
But her grandpa’s idea stuck with her.
“I decided I’ll try and I’ve gone pretty far I’d say,” she said.
For the past year Hailey has logged more than 100 hours flying, using her dad’s Cessna, and paid her way through flight lessons while working at Alpine Air Express. Lessons cost about $40 an hour.
The process wasn’t easy, she said.
First, Hailey had to take her proposal of using an independent studies course to gain high school credits for her pilot’s license approved by West High admins.
“It was a first time for us,” said principal Kelly Hornby. Administration was confident that Hailey would be able to follow through with the unusual idea, he said.
Typically, independent studies might be something outside the normal curriculum, like arts or a trade. Piloting was unique because of its large workload and written test requirements, Hornby said.
"It was more high stakes for her," he said. "And it shows her level of commitment."
Long hours of studying combined with work was challenging for the junior, who said earning her pilot’s license was tougher than her whole year of regular classwork.
Hailey prioritized studying for her pilot’s exams, regular classwork, and her job which left little free time, she said.
“I lost friends because of it,” she said. Some friends didn’t understand her dedication, she said.
Others helped her study for her final pilot’s exams, which included a written test, oral exam and a practical flight test.
Passing the two-and-a-half hour written exam was tough. Hailey’s first attempt was filled with nerves, and she ended up failing.
Last weekend she drove back to Cody, where the exam was held, and was determined to pass. She knew she knew the material.
Failing had just made her "more stubborn," she said.
Solo flights and flying low along the river has made the work worth it, she said.
Growing closer
Hailey and her dad practiced a few flights together, which sometimes ended in arguments and father-daughter bickering.
Ed Taylor got his pilot’s license about a year ahead of his daughter.
Ultimately, through the process she grew closer to her dad, and also her grandpa.
Her 83-year-old grandpa, Robert Taylor, never became a pilot himself despite a lifelong desire, she said.
For the past year Robert Taylor has been calling Hailey daily to check on her progress.
Now the pair plans to take Robert out for weekly flights.
While Ed Taylor still gets slightly nervous watching Hailey take flight, as a father, he couldn't be more proud. He encouraged her to stick with flying even when it got overwhelming and she nearly wanted to quit, he said.
Learning the skill at 17 will get her a leg up, no matter what she decides to do with her future, he thinks.
"It’s so tough anymore to figure out what you want to be when you grow up, I’m almost 50 and I haven’t figured that out," he said. Taylor owns an electrical contracting company.
Hailey still doesn’t have an answer to that dreaded question: 'what do you want to be when you grow up?'
But, she’s planning on attending an aviation school post-graduation and in the meantime working up her pilot ratings.
Aside from getting her pilot’s license, Hailey said she’s learned a lot more during this past year.
She learned work ethic and self-motivation.
Oh, and Hailey learned she doesn't like the early mornings.
“I don’t enjoy going out at 6 a.m.,” she said. She's looking forward to a few weekends of sleeping in.
