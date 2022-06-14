Billings teen charged in drive-by shooting faces additional charges

A Billings teen is now facing 10 felonies, which allege he fired rifle rounds at a North Side home and then tried to evade police.

Yellowstone County prosecutors have charged Anthony Allyn Wilson, 18, with eight counts of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment by accountability, tampering with evidence and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer. The additional charges were filed against Wilson last week after his arrest in late May.

Officers with the Billings Police Department responded to a report of gunfire on the 900 block of North 24th Street on May 28, according to the latest charging documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court. A resident told police that several rounds had struck the home where she and seven others were staying. She said the bullets came from a Chevy sedan.

Throughout that same day, police continued to receive reports of shots being fired from a black passenger vehicle, according to charging documents and BPD posts to social media.

A Billings officer was patrolling Grand Avenue when he spotted a black Chevy Impala at Third Street West. He made a U-turn to stop the car and activated his emergency lights, charging documents say. A gunshot allegedly came from the Impala. He turned on his siren as the car sped onto Second Street West. At Avenue D, the driver mounted the curb to dodge a construction zone. The car hit a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop.

The 17-year-old driver and front-seat passenger, later identified as Wilson, allegedly ran from police. Officers chased Wilson as he ran south. He eventually listened to demands that he get on the ground and was arrested. Police found a handgun on the sidewalk along the route he took when he ran, according to court documents. It was lying in front of a home on the 1600 block of Second Street West. The handgun was reportedly stolen, according to a statement from BPD posted to social media the following day.

A second passenger in the back seat, a 17-year-old, remained in the car. He was later taken into custody. Police also found an AR-15-style rifle leaning against the front passenger seat. Investigators recovered several shells from the floorboard of the front passenger seat, charging documents say.

Yellowstone County prosecutors filed charges against Wilson on May 31, initially charging him with criminal endangerment and several alternative counts of criminal endangerment by accountability. In an appearance before District Court Judge Donald Harris on June 8, Wilson pleaded not guilty to the amended charges. Wilson is currently released from custody on a $50,000 bond. He has a tentative trial date scheduled for September 19.

The county attorney’s office did not respond to questions of possible charges filed against the two 17-year-olds allegedly riding in the vehicle with Wilson on the day of the shootings.

Billings police have been responding to a consistent increase in weapons complaints, which includes instances of shots fired within the city limits, over the past several years, according to BPD data. The number of weapons calls made to BPD have nearly doubled from 2016 to 2021, going from 848 to 994. BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette that city police responded to 274 weapons calls from January through May of this year.

Confirmed reports of weapons offenses ranged from around 45 to 65 for nearly a decade in Billings until nearly tripling in 2021. BPD tallied 165 confirmed weapons offenses last year, the majority of which were shots fired within the city limits.

On Monday, Billings police made several arrests following reports of gunfire, according to social media posts. Police apprehended several suspects after a report of shots fired from a vehicle near Central Park. Another person was arrested later that day on suspicious of firing rounds from the Rims on Overlook Drive.

