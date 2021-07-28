Billings teen charged with accidentally shooting friend

A Billings teen has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with a shooting on the Rims in January that left another teen dead.

Kobe Dillian Carr, 19, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday and is expected to plead not guilty to the charge of accidentally killing his friend at an omnibus hearing set for September.

Carr and Kane Streitz, also 19, were sitting in a car parked on the Rims just west of Billings Logan International Airport, according to charging documents. Carr was apparently trying to disassemble a handgun when a single round fired striking Streitz in the head. Carr then called 911 saying he accidentally shot his best friend.

During an interview with detectives, Carr said he was taking the gun apart after letting Streitz handle it. Carr did not notice that his friend had loaded the clip back into the pistol, documents say. When he racked the slide and noticed the gun’s mechanism was stuck, he thought to clear the pistol by pulling its trigger.