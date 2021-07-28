Billings teen charged with accidentally shooting friend

A Billings teen has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with a shooting on the Rims in January that left another teen dead.
Kobe Dillian Carr, 19, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday and is expected to plead not guilty to the charge of accidentally killing his friend at an omnibus hearing set for September.
Carr and Kane Streitz, also 19, were sitting in a car parked on the Rims just west of Billings Logan International Airport, according to charging documents. Carr was apparently trying to disassemble a handgun when a single round fired striking Streitz in the head. Carr then called 911 saying he accidentally shot his best friend.
During an interview with detectives, Carr said he was taking the gun apart after letting Streitz handle it. Carr did not notice that his friend had loaded the clip back into the pistol, documents say. When he racked the slide and noticed the gun’s mechanism was stuck, he thought to clear the pistol by pulling its trigger.
The shooting occurred Jan. 21, and Steitz went to the hospital in critical condition. He was declared brain dead shortly after, and his family decided to take him off life support. As an organ donor, his heart, liver and kidneys provided life-saving support for those in need of a transplant. During subsequent interviews and memorials dedicated to Streitz, his family has repeatedly called what happened at the Rims an accident, and showed no malice toward Carr.
A toxicology report showed that Carr was not drinking at the time. Investigators also found a loaded shotgun inside the car.
Following Wednesday’s hearing, Carr will remain out of custody while his case proceeds. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
Cases of gun violence, whether accidental or intentional, have erupted in Billings since the start of 2021. In July alone, the Billings Police Department reported at least five shootings. Those shootings resulted in three people being sent to the hospital.