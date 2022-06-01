Billings teen charged with allegedly firing rifle rounds from car

A Billings teen is accused of firing multiple rounds out a car window and striking a home while driving around the city over the weekend with two other teens.

Anthony Allyn Wilson, 18, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday. He has been charged with criminal endangerment after police allegedly found him traveling in a car with a rifle in the back seat following reports someone was shooting from the car. He has pleaded not guilty.

Officers with the Billings Police Department responded to a report of a house struck by gunfire on the 900 block of North 24th Street on Saturday. A resident told police that bullets had pierced the walls of the home while people were still inside, according to court documents. The resident also said the shooter was riding in a black passenger vehicle. Throughout that same day, BPD received several calls about gunfire coming from a black Chevy.

A Billings officer was on patrol along Grand Avenue when he spotted a black Chevy Impala at Third Street West. He made a U-turn to stop the car and activated his emergency lights, charging documents say, when a gunshot allegedly came from the Impala. He turned on his siren as the car sped onto Second Street West. At Avenue D, the driver mounted the curb to dodge a construction zone. The car hit a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop.

The 17-year-old driver and a passenger in the front seat, later identified as Wilson, allegedly ran from police on foot. Officers chased Wilson as he ran south. He eventually listened to demands that he get on the ground and was arrested. Police found a handgun on the sidewalk along the route he took when he ran, according to court documents. It was lying in front of a home on the 1600 block of Second Street West. The handgun was reportedly stolen, according to a statement from BPD posted to social media the following day.

A second passenger in the back seat, a 17-year-old, remained in the car. He was later taken into custody. Police also found an AR-15-style rifle leaning against the front passenger seat. Investigators recovered several shells from the floorboard of the front passenger seat, charging documents say.

Yellowstone County prosecutors filed charges against Wilson on Tuesday. He faces one count of criminal engagement, with prosecutors alleging that he fired the shots at the home on North 24th Street. In the alternative to the criminal endangerment charge, he faces two counts of criminal endangerment by accountability. He has also been alternatively charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing a peace officer, which stem from his allegedly tossing a handgun to the ground while trying to run from police.

If convicted of criminal endangerment, a felony, Wilson could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison and fined up to $50,000. After making his initial appearance in court Wednesday, he remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

The Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office could not be reached Wednesday to answer questions of whether the two 17-year-olds allegedly traveling with Wilson will face similar charges.

Wilson’s arrest was one of several calls involving firearms over Memorial Day weekend that stretched county and city law enforcement thin. On Sunday, a five-hour armed standoff in the Billings Heights ended with police using an armored truck to charge into the house of a man suspected of holding his wife and three children hostage. Robert Janz, 44, is currently in custody at YCDF. After his arrest, police took away as many as 30 guns from the residents.

On Monday, Billings officers shot and killed a 19-year-old man who drove away from a routine traffic stop. Police cornered the man in an alleyway along Burnstead Drive, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said at a press conference Tuesday. He fired several shots with a handgun, one of which grazed an officer. Thirteen officers opened fire at the man, who died at the scene. The shooting is currently under investigation, and the name of the man has yet to be made public.

