Billings teen killed after shooting at Rims overlook remembered by friends and family

The lyrics of “Amazing Grace” rose over the sounds of freezing winds and passing cars as dozens of people gathered Tuesday evening at the Rims to pay respects to a Billings teen.
Kane Streitz, 19, was shot Jan. 21, and died four days later. He suffered a gunshot wound while visiting the Rims overlook near Billings Logan International Airport. Although police are currently investigating his death as a homicide, his parents have stated repeatedly that it was an accident. Billings police have made no arrest in connection with the shooting.
“As a parent, we never expect to do this. No parent wants to bury their child,” said Tracy Starr to the crowd. Starr helped raise Streitz for the past 15 years, along with his wife and Streitz’s mother, Heather Starr.
Streitz went to the hospital in critical condition, and the Yellowstone County coroner declared him brain dead on Jan. 23. Heather and Tracy Starr remained at his side, right until they accompanied him on his honor walk Monday. Hospital staff lined the hallways as Steitz passed on his way into his final surgery.
With his death, he turned into a form of life support for dozens of others. When he received his driver’s license at 18, he elected to be an organ donor. His heart, liver, kidneys and other tissues will go to those in need of life-saving transplants.
“Kane was happier being a donor than he was with getting his license. I’ve never seen a kid before run in the door and say ‘Hey, Dad! I’m a donor!,’” said Starr, who saw his son for the last time Monday as hospital staff wheeled him into an operating room for him to make good on his pledge as an organ donor.
A GoFundMe launched to help his family make funeral arrangements shortly after the shooting has earned over $6,000 dollars. Friends and family of Streitz left a cluster of balloons, stuffed animals and other tributes to his life Saturday where he’d been shot. During Tuesday’s ceremony honoring him, a tire rim was added to the memorial, with markers provided for those attending to leave their thoughts.
“He was a sweet, kind and thoughtful boy. I will never forget that sweet smile of his,” wrote one woman who donated to Streitz’s family.
Prior to the hymn, friends, teachers and family shared their memories of Streitz. Starr, a local pastor, and several others wore white hoodies coated with handprints of all colors. One of those hand prints, he said, belonged to his son.
“The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was escort my son to surgery … But for them to take from him so that he could give to others, that was priceless. I’ve never been more proud of my son,” he said.