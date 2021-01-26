Billings teen killed after shooting at Rims overlook remembered by friends and family

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Kane was happier being a donor than he was with getting his license. I’ve never seen a kid before run in the door and say ‘Hey, Dad! I’m a donor!,’” said Starr, who saw his son for the last time Monday as hospital staff wheeled him into an operating room for him to make good on his pledge as an organ donor.

A GoFundMe launched to help his family make funeral arrangements shortly after the shooting has earned over $6,000 dollars. Friends and family of Streitz left a cluster of balloons, stuffed animals and other tributes to his life Saturday where he’d been shot. During Tuesday’s ceremony honoring him, a tire rim was added to the memorial, with markers provided for those attending to leave their thoughts.

“He was a sweet, kind and thoughtful boy. I will never forget that sweet smile of his,” wrote one woman who donated to Streitz’s family.

Prior to the hymn, friends, teachers and family shared their memories of Streitz. Starr, a local pastor, and several others wore white hoodies coated with handprints of all colors. One of those hand prints, he said, belonged to his son.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was escort my son to surgery … But for them to take from him so that he could give to others, that was priceless. I’ve never been more proud of my son,” he said.

