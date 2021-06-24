Billings teen killed in crash on I-90 Thursday

A Billings teen died early Thursday morning in a rollover crash near the Yellowstone River Bridge.

The 17-year-old girl was driving a sedan east on I-90 near mile marker 451 when she came to a right-hand curve, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. The car drifted off the road to the left, and she over corrected. The vehicle then went into a skid and rolled over.

The impact ejected the girl, who was not wearing a seat belt. The wreck occurred around 3:15 a.m., and first responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The road conditions were reported to bare and dry. Both drugs and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash, according to MHP.