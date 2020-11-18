 Skip to main content
Billings teen reported missing

Billings teen reported missing

Alicia Silva

Alicia Silva, 14, was reported missing Nov. 18, 2020. 

 Photo courtesy of the Billings Police Department

The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a teen reported missing Wednesday evening.

Alicia Silva, 14, ran away from home at 5:30 p.m. and was threatening self-harm, according to a tweet from BPD. She stands five feet three inches tall, has brown eyes and strawberry blonde hair, according to the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Anyone with information regarding Alicia’s whereabouts can call BPD at (406) 657-8461.

Investigators are also still searching for Mitchel Edward Kraske, 54, who was last seen Nov. 12, and 22-year-old Amelia Brooks, who has been missing since Oct 13. 

Kraske is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a striped grey jacket, and his family is concerned that he has been unable to take his medication since he has been missing. 

Brooks was last seen at a residence on the 800 block of Caroline Street, and stands five feet one inch tall and weighs 200 pounds. A $1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to her location. 

Mitchel Kraske

Mitchel Edward Kraske, 54, was last seen Nov. 12, 2020. 

 Photo courtesy of the Montana Department of Justice
Amelia Brooks

Amelia Brooks, 22, has been missing since Oct. 13, 2020. 

 Photo courtesy of the Billings Police Department
