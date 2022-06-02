Billings teen reported missing

The family of a Billings teen is asking for help in finding the 15-year-old.
Lacee Marie Robinson was last seen May 28 at a residence on Third Avenue South. She was recently diagnosed with a medical condition that makes her prone to illness, according to her family, and the Billings Police Department is investigating her disappearance.
Lacee stands 5 feet six inches tall and weighs 96 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Lacee’s whereabouts can contact BPD at (406) 657-8461, or call Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse (406) 444-2800.