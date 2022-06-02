 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Billings teen reported missing

  • 0

The family of a Billings teen is asking for help in finding the 15-year-old.

Lacee Marie Robinson was last seen May 28 at a residence on Third Avenue South. She was recently diagnosed with a medical condition that makes her prone to illness, according to her family, and the Billings Police Department is investigating her disappearance.

Laccee Marie Robinson

Lacee Marie Robinson, 15, has been missing since May 28. 

Lacee stands 5 feet six inches tall and weighs 96 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lacee’s whereabouts can contact BPD at (406) 657-8461, or call Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse (406) 444-2800.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan inflation crisis pushing many into poverty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News