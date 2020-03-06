Billings teen's rare liver cancer subsiding with DNA sequencing treatment

Because Hamilton’s cancer spread to her lungs, she will continue to take the medicine even after symptoms subside. There isn’t a blueprint for her treatment, Cobb said. The plan is to keep her on the medication as long as her body can tolerate it.

“Even though the disease might be gone on a scan, it’s possible there’s still disease left behind,” Cobb said.

When asked about the most difficult part of being sick with cancer, Hamilton struggled with the fact she was getting better.

Having support from family and friends made coming to terms with death easier, she said.

"Your priorities just really shift," Hamilton said. "So once you start getting better, it's like, oh shoot. I need to start worrying about my grades again and be a responsible adult."

As she continues to heal, Hamilton doesn’t plan to waste any time. She is majoring in Spanish at Montana State University Billings, and accepted a law fellowship to Spain this summer with a goal to work in immigration law. She coaches volleyball, likes to bake, and regularly rides her horse, Dutch.

Being sick has taught her a lot about life and what it means to have a support system.