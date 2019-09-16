Summer isn't going down without a fight.
Billings tied a daily record with a high of 94 degrees on Monday, reaching a record high for the third time this month, according to the National Weather Service.
The city tied a daily record with a 95 degree high on Sunday, and set a new mark with a 101 degree high on Sept. 4.
Temperatures should return to normal for the rest of the week.
"A front's going to move through tonight, so that's going to knock our high temperatures down for tomorrow," said weather service meteorologist Nickolai Reimer.
Tuesday's high will dip down to 72 degrees, while Wednesday is predicted to hit a high of 78 degrees.
"We'll be pretty much back down right around normal," Reimer said.