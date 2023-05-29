Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Billings is loosening its restrictions on guns.

City Council this week approved changing its rules for carrying firearms in Billings owned and occupied buildings.

The city previously prohibited possession of any weapon, firearm or destructive device in its buildings by anyone other than law enforcement officers. But, due to changes in state law, that’s no longer legal.

The voter-passed ballot measure, known as Legislative Referendum 130, limited the authority local governments have to make their own regulations around the carrying of concealed guns.

State law allows people with a permit to carry concealed firearms anywhere in the state with a few exceptions. Those include detention centers, federal buildings, schools, courtrooms, in certain parts of courthouses or on private property.

City Attorney Gina Dahl in March recommended the council approve changes to its ordinance that prohibits guns and other weapons in Billings buildings. Otherwise, she said, the city would remain out of compliance with state law.

The council held a public hearing on March 27 before voting to approve the proposed ordinance. But, in April, the elected leaders decided to postpone the final vote needed to amend the policy so they could consider additional changes.

The council on May 22 approved the updated ordinance on a 7-to-3 vote with Danny Choriki, Daniel Tidswell and Pam Purinton opposing.

Now, Billings will continue banning the open carry of a gun or possession of an unpermitted concealed firearm by anyone other than law enforcement officers in a city building. But anyone with a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm will only be prohibited from doing so in certain restricted areas inside city buildings. Those include courtrooms, areas used by court workers, secure parts of law enforcement facilities, and beyond security screening checkpoints at publicly-owned, commercial airports.

Possession of other weapons and destructive devices, carried openly or concealed, remains prohibited.

The city is allowed to screen for guns and other weapons in its buildings. It may also require people to provide proof of a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm inside and deny entrance without it.

Those convicted of violating the ordinance face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $500.

The changes take effect June 21.