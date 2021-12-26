Billings to install public Wi-Fi at 8 city parks

This spring you'll be able to ride that tire swing while going online for free at a select number of Billings parks.

The city will use funding from two federal sources, Community Development Block Grants and COVID-funded grants, to make several improvements at eight city parks this spring, including the instillation of public Wi-Fi.

"We're trying to get more access out to our community," said Tam Rodier, with Billings Planning and Community Services.

The CDBG funding must be used by April; the Community Development grants have until 2024.

Typically, federal community development funds are used to help improve low-income housing and help first-time homebuyers. However, the funds may also be used to improve low income communities and neighborhoods.

Pandemic-related moratoriums on foreclosures last year and CARES Act funding available to the city for specific low-income housing projects prompted the Community Development Board to steer a portion of its grant funds to improve low-income neighborhoods.