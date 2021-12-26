Billings to install public Wi-Fi at 8 city parks

This spring you'll be able to ride that tire swing while going online for free at a select number of Billings parks.
The city will use funding from two federal sources, Community Development Block Grants and COVID-funded grants, to make several improvements at eight city parks this spring, including the instillation of public Wi-Fi.
"We're trying to get more access out to our community," said Tam Rodier, with Billings Planning and Community Services.
The CDBG funding must be used by April; the Community Development grants have until 2024.
Typically, federal community development funds are used to help improve low-income housing and help first-time homebuyers. However, the funds may also be used to improve low income communities and neighborhoods.
Pandemic-related moratoriums on foreclosures last year and CARES Act funding available to the city for specific low-income housing projects prompted the Community Development Board to steer a portion of its grant funds to improve low-income neighborhoods.
Parks and park services saw a noticeable spike in use during the first 18 months of the pandemic and that inspired the Community Development Board to look at parks as a way to improve low-income neighborhoods.
Working with the city's parks department, the Community Development Board, which administers the grants through approval of the Billings City Council, identified eight parks within low-income neighborhoods that were in need of significant improvements.
North Park, South Park, Pioneer Park, Optimist Park, Central Park, Arrowhead Park, Highland Park and Comanche Park will all be equipped with public Wi-Fi at the cost of roughly $5,000 per park.
Other improvements at some of the parks will include new playground equipment and the instillation of adult exercise equipment. Most of the parks will receive repairs or expansions to sidewalks and trails. The bigger parks, like Pioneer and North, will see upgrades to the community buildings there and remodels or reconstructions of their public restrooms.
Rodier presented the park improvement plans to City Council earlier this week, explaining that improvements to these eight parks could have a significant impact to the neighborhoods that surround them.
Council member Roy Neese, who represents the Heights, expressed concern about offering free public Wi-Fi at a city park and asked if that was a policy goal of the parks department.
"Wi-Fi at the parks just doesn't fit for me," he said.
He pointed to the crowds that sometimes gather at the Billings Public Library to use the Wi-Fi there and said that for him it brings up concerning issues about children's safety at Wi-Fi enabled city parks.
Rodier explained that rates of access to affordable or free internet in low-income neighborhoods are considerably lower than in other parts of the city, which can act as a significant barrier for some to improve their living situations. Giving residents of these neighborhoods access to free internet allows them access to online doctor visits, job services and other resources that would otherwise be unavailable to them.
Council member Penny Ronning voiced her support for the projects.
"I love the fact that we're a city that recognizes that being low-income is hard and we shouldn't make it harder," she said.
In the end, the council approved the CDBG and CD-funded park improvements with a 9-2 vote. Neese and council member Frank Ewalt, who also represents the Heights, opposed.