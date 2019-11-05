Billings will join with the state department of environmental quality and the governor's office in asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take over monitoring and mitigating a chemical spill in south of downtown.
The spill has long been designated a state Superfund site overseen by the Montana DEQ. Last month, DEQ officials asked the city to approach the EPA about taking over the site; DEQ no longer had the resources to manage it.
"The state has no funding continuing forward," said David Mumford, Billings public works director.
The underground plume is composed of tetrachloroethylene, trichloroethylene and other compounds, solvents from old dry cleaning businesses in central and downtown Billings. The chemicals are evaporating into the air at several locations above the plume.
The contamination area stretches from Mountview Cemetery along Central Avenue two miles east, almost to the Public Auction Yards. There are three dry cleaning sites in the 855-acre footprint. Central Avenue Laundry anchors the west edge of the plume. Big Sky Linen Supply off of Eighth Street West and the former Rex Linen site near First Avenue South and South 28th Street are the other known sources of solvent. There is a fourth unknown source of solvent five blocks east of the former Rex Linen site.
At its meeting Monday night, the city council directed staff to draft a letter requesting that the site of a spill be taken over by the EPA. Mumford explained that DEQ recommended the action, explaining that part of the process of involving the EPA required a letter the city.
"They're the ones that came to us," he said. "The state is ready to send their letter."
Once the city joins its request with DEQ and the governor, the EPA will seek public comment from city residents and then determine whether it will take over the site.