Billings to lease Heights park to Oasis water park owners

Billings city leaders are looking for opportunities to create more public/private partnerships as the town grows, and they potentially struck on one Monday night.
Council members voted unanimously to lease the undeveloped 2½ acres of city parkland surrounding Oasis Aquatic Park in the Heights to the Better Billings Foundation, the charitable arm of Harvest Church and the organization that owns and developed the Oasis.
"We want to start finding more ways to partner and collaborate," said city administrator Chris Kukulski.
The foundation will lease the property for a $1 a year and develop it into a fully functioning park that possibly will feature a basketball court. Council members directed city staff as they draw up the lease to include language that requires the foundation to maintain public access to the park.
After questions, Chuck Barthuly, president of the Better Billings Foundation, emphasized that the park would be kept open.
"It would be open to public access," he said. "We have no intent ... to prevent access."
Barthuly explained that the foundation hopes to use the basketball court at times as a venue for small-scale tournaments and said that would be the only time when some access might be restricted. In response, council directed staff that language in the lease should allow the Better Billings Foundation the flexibility to hold ticketed events.
A draft lease will come back to the council next month on which members will vote.
In early talks between the two groups, discussion had centered on the City Council possibly donating the parkland outright to the foundation. However, as the foundation studied the assessment costs associated with owning the land, leaders there decided leasing made more sense.
With storm sewer, street lights, street maintenance and arterial street assessments, the foundation would be on the hook for $2,825 a year to the city were the city to donate it.
Given that the Better Billings Foundation would already be using funds to develop the parkland and then maintain it, council members decided leasing the land for a $1 a year was a fair deal.
COVID-19 update
At the start of Monday's City Council meeting, Yellowstone County public health officer John Felton gave council members an update about the spread of COVID-19 in the city.
"Things have been fairly rough," he told them.
Yellowstone County now accounts for more than half of the state's active COVID-19 cases, and with schools reopening in the city and around the county, health officials are wary and cautious.
"It's kind of a tinderbox moment where we stand," he said. "We have a lot of concern."
Felton echoed statements from Mayor Bill Cole, imploring residents to continue to wear masks, wash hands and socially distance from others to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
He acknowledged the pushback his office has received over his decision to bar spectators from school sporting events. Following the council meeting, Felton hosted a Facebook Live question-and-answer session to hear from residents.
"The good answers are gone," Felton told the council. "The challenge now is finding which bad answers are best."
