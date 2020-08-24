Billings to lease Heights park to Oasis water park owners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings city leaders are looking for opportunities to create more public/private partnerships as the town grows, and they potentially struck on one Monday night.

Council members voted unanimously to lease the undeveloped 2½ acres of city parkland surrounding Oasis Aquatic Park in the Heights to the Better Billings Foundation, the charitable arm of Harvest Church and the organization that owns and developed the Oasis.

"We want to start finding more ways to partner and collaborate," said city administrator Chris Kukulski.

The foundation will lease the property for a $1 a year and develop it into a fully functioning park that possibly will feature a basketball court. Council members directed city staff as they draw up the lease to include language that requires the foundation to maintain public access to the park.

After questions, Chuck Barthuly, president of the Better Billings Foundation, emphasized that the park would be kept open.

"It would be open to public access," he said. "We have no intent ... to prevent access."