Billings to make leaf collection sites available at 6 parks

Leaf collection sites 2022.JPG

Leaf collection sites 2022

The City of Billings Public Works Department is making six neighborhood parks available as Leaf Collection Sites for residents’ convenience during this leaf season.

They are Castle Rock Park, Clevenger Park, Veterans Park, Dehler Park, Poly Vista Park, and Amend Park.

This is a supplement to the “extras” collection during leaf season and will not replace the “extras” collection.

Public Works would like to ask residents to not rake leaves into the streets.

Make sure to have leaves bagged and tied to dispose at these designated parks with open top 30-yard leaf collection dumpsters.

These dumpsters are for leaves and leaves only.

Please be reminded that Nov. 26 is the last day of Yard Waste Collection this year.

These handy containers though will be available from Oct. 31 to Dec. 16.

