Billings to open low-barrier shelter with partners for cold season

The Continuum of Care coalition will receive $210,000 from Billings to run a low-barrier shelter for the next year, located in First Congregational Church downtown.

Continuum of Care, a coalition of local organizations and government entities that assist, manage or treat members of Billings' vulnerable and transient populations, organized and operated the low-barrier Off The Streets shelter, which closed earlier this year.

The Montana Rescue Mission will receive $76,700 from the city to boost its administrative services and fund more complete data entry within the organization.

The move comes after months of debate on how to use funds from last year's public safety mill levy and revenue from recreational marijuana sales to better address Billings' transient and unhoused populations.

Part of that debate included whether to fund and re-open a low-barrier shelter downtown and which organization would run it. Both Continuum of Care and the Montana Rescue Mission had put in proposals.

The discussion became pointed earlier this week, as council members openly discussed the frustrations many organizations in town had with operations at the Montana Rescue Mission.

MRM is a private, Christian shelter that's operated for more than 70 years in Billings and focuses on providing shelter, training and services for those looking to get off the street, tackle their addictions and find work.

In the past, other shelters and services in town have been frustrated by MRM's operations, which they argue have turned away certain clientele. They've also complained about a lack of transparency with the Mission.

Council member Tom Rupsis described it as a "trust deficit" and implored the organization to "participate collaboratively."

"We need you to be leaders," he said at a council meeting earlier this week.

"The reality is MRM has lost the confidence of our Continuum of Care," Mayor Bill Cole told the organization at the meeting.

The various agencies making up the Continuum of Care — including Riverstone Health, the two hospitals, law enforcement and the Billings Crisis Center — use a coordinated entry system to log who uses the various services and track their progress through the different programs offered in the region.

MRM is the only group that doesn't use the system, which has been a source of frustration for the other agencies in town. The data used by the federal government to track homelessness and to allocate funding is pulled from the coordinated entry system.

Without MRM's data, homelessness in Billings is undercounted and the agencies in town serving those populations receive less federal funding.

For that reason, City Council approved the funding for MRM to finance better data collection.

Following the vote to approve the funds, Council then voted unanimously to require that with the funding, MRM must adopt and be trained to use the coordinated entry system to track its services, entering its data in a timely manner.

Council also required that both MRM and Continuum of Care participate in good faith to serve the city's vulnerable populations. Reopening a low-barrier shelter will help serve a population in Billings that often falls through the gaps of other services in town.

Finally, council directed that the Billings Crisis Center be the first stop for law enforcement looking to take transients or the homeless to a shelter in town. The Crisis Center provides immediate crisis care and connects individuals with a case worker and services within a 24-hour stay.

Last year, before a person could stay at Off The Streets, the person was required first to check in at the Crisis Center, which would determine the best service for that person.

As a low-barrier shelter, Off The Streets was a space for those who didn't need the immediate help of the Crisis Center but were not ready for the more structured services offered by the Montana Rescue Mission.

As part of the $7.1 million public safety mill levy, voters approved two mills worth $432,000 to be used for mental health and addiction recovery services as a way to address crime prevention.

With the addition of tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales, Billings has $864,952 for use specifically on substance abuse, mental and behavioral health and housing essential to public safety.

Representatives from Substance Abuse Connect, the various local agencies represented by the Continuum of Care, the Montana Rescue Mission and RiverStone Health have all offered proposals to council for different programs.

To accommodate the various proposals, the city has settled on dividing the money into three roughly equal parts to fund a low-barrier shelter, a downtown crisis response unit and a preventive family support program run by RiverStone Health.