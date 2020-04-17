Billings to see more wet, cool weather after a warm Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billings will get a little break from the unseasonably cool weather on Friday, where the projected high will hit 57 and sunshine is forecast for most of the day.

However, by Saturday it's back to gray and gloom. The forecast shows the region getting progressively cloudier throughout the day with rain and snow appearing in the late afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service calls for a high of 49 on Saturday with a 47% chance of rain in the early afternoon that turns to a 82% chance of snow by midnight with a half inch of accumulation.

The chilly weather in the region this week has been roughly 20 degrees cooler than the average this time of year, according to the National Weather Service. The official high for Thursday was 39 degrees; the average high for the date is 58. The record high was 82, set in 1994.

Following this weekend, temperatures start to climb again. The high on Sunday is 56 and then by Monday and Tuesday, the regional will highs near the 70s.

