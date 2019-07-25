Tractor Supply Co. will host a Horse Health and Feed event at its store, located at located at 496 Main St. on Saturday, August 10. The event is open to the public.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can learn about maintaining a horse's health through interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities. Participating event partners will include the Project Longhorns 4-H group, according to a news release from the store.
In addition to the main event, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy Equine Nutrition, Equine Clinic, Equine Care 101 and a cookout. Special coupon will also be offered.
For more information, call Billings Tractor Supply at 252-8626.