City crews have been rebuilding and changing the landscaping on roundabouts on the West End in an effort to make them easier to maintain.
The idea is to make them "a lot less weed-by-hand," said Debi Meling, city engineer.
In all, six roundabouts will get the makeover. Less greenery on the roundabouts means the city spends less money on maintaining landscaping and keeping plants alive.
On Monday, a track hoe moved boulders into a wall of rock on the roundabout at King Avenue West and Shiloh Road.