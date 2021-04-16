Billings TrailNet plans Tour de Fleur

This year’s May Day is Saturday, May 1, and Billings TrailNet invites the community to celebrate spring and the joy of getting out on the trails by participating in their 2021 Tour de Fleur, where bicycling, walking, running and flowers are celebrated on the trails, from May 1 to May 7.

May Day has traditionally included flower-themed festivities over the years: from dancing around a maypole to hanging baskets of flowers on a neighbor’s door; and more recently, to bicycling on Billings’ growing trail system with flowers.

The Tour de Fleur will kick off with a 15-mile ride on Saturday, May 1. This ride will be for experienced cyclists who can ride unsupported for 15 miles. Billings TrailNet encourages people who cannot participate in a 15-mile ride, to share some joy and hang May baskets on neighbors’ and friends’ doors. (Roll a letter-size paper into a cone, staple it in place and add flowers.)

The rest of the week, Sunday, May 2 through Friday, May 7, will include mini-events for walking, biking, running and rolling for all ages, genders and physical ability levels, on the trails. Sunday will be family day, with a four-mile ride starting at Shiloh Conservation Area.

Events throughout the week include: