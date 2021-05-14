Billings TrailNet raising funds for new path along Zimmerman Trail to top of Rims

Billings TrailNet, a trails advocacy organization in Billings, is hoping a video depicting a proposed multi-use path winding to the top of the Rims near Zimmerman Trail will generate support for the project.
City officials are calling the path the “Stagecoach Trail.”
When built, the $4 million trail will enable people to walk, bike, run and wheel between the valley and the Rims. The Stagecoach Trail will connect to the soon-to-be-built Skyline Trail at the roundabout intersecting Highway 3 and Zimmerman Trail and will travel down the Rims to Rimrock Road.
“There are no trail development funds held in the city’s budget for new trails such as this,” says Billings TrailNet’s Executive Director, Kristi Drake. Billings TrailNet listens to public demand for trails and then helps the city strive to meet those needs by raising money to develop the trails.
“Engineering the Skyline Trail cost our organization about $200,000, but it helped the City of Billings be awarded the BUILD grant,” she explained. The BUILD grant was awarded to the city in fall of 2020 and will provide funding to build the Skyline Trail and the Inner Belt Loop, with a trail adjacent to it.
Trails involving the Billings Rims are expensive: the Skyline Trail is estimated to cost $3 million to complete; and the price tag on the Stagecoach Trail could be as much as $4 million.
“But if we can at least get the trails engineered it puts the city in a much better position to be eligible to receive grants if they are ‘shovel ready,’” she continued.
A “shovel-ready project” is one that is engineered and has checked off the boxes for environmental impact and right-of-way access.
Billings TrailNet began raising money to build the Stagecoach Trail on Thursday, May 6, during the community-wide fundraiser, Yellowstone Valley Gives. By Friday evening the group had raised more than $12,000 for the trail.
"We asked Billings TrailNet members and donors about future trails. The overwhelming need that they expressed was for a trail from the Rims to the valley for non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians. We look forward to helping our community realize this vision,” said Kathy James, who is the fundraising chair of the Billings TrailNet board of directors.
Donations may be made to Billings TrailNet online at BillingsTrailNet.org/Donate, or by calling 406-281-1244.
Billings TrailNet is a nonprofit (501c3), grassroots organization whose mission is to promote a complete, communitywide trail system. Learn more at www.billingstrailnet.org or call 406-281-1244.