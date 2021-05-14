Billings TrailNet raising funds for new path along Zimmerman Trail to top of Rims

Billings TrailNet, a trails advocacy organization in Billings, is hoping a video depicting a proposed multi-use path winding to the top of the Rims near Zimmerman Trail will generate support for the project.

City officials are calling the path the “Stagecoach Trail.”

When built, the $4 million trail will enable people to walk, bike, run and wheel between the valley and the Rims. The Stagecoach Trail will connect to the soon-to-be-built Skyline Trail at the roundabout intersecting Highway 3 and Zimmerman Trail and will travel down the Rims to Rimrock Road.

“There are no trail development funds held in the city’s budget for new trails such as this,” says Billings TrailNet’s Executive Director, Kristi Drake. Billings TrailNet listens to public demand for trails and then helps the city strive to meet those needs by raising money to develop the trails.

“Engineering the Skyline Trail cost our organization about $200,000, but it helped the City of Billings be awarded the BUILD grant,” she explained. The BUILD grant was awarded to the city in fall of 2020 and will provide funding to build the Skyline Trail and the Inner Belt Loop, with a trail adjacent to it.