Billings TrailNet receives $10K, kicks off virtual Ales for Trails

Billings TrailNet has received a donation of $10,000 toward its fundraising goal of $120,000, from Vision Net, a business-to-business telecom company.

Billings TrailNet must raise $120,000 annually to continue their work to promote a complete, community-wide trail system. TrailNet ordinarily hosts its annual Ales for Trails fundraiser during late summer, but social distancing requirements have curtailed plans for the event this year.

The recent donation from Vision Net kicks off Billings TrailNet’s Virtual Ales for Trails event, where the group hopes to raise $60,000 from a city-wide a radio-a-thon on Tuesday.

The radio-a-thon will include 10 radio stations participating to raise money for trails that day. People can text their donations to 406-412-2223 and prizes will be raffled every hour of the radio-a-thon that day.

Billings TrailNet has also worked with breweries in Billings and around the state to provide an Ales for Trails punch card coupon, available for purchase on the Ales for Trails website and also at The Base Camp, The Spoke Shop and Yellowstone Fitness. The punch card provides one pint at 10 Billings breweries and Yellowstone Cellars & Winery, plus 12 popular breweries in other Montana communities. The punch card coupon, valued at more than $90, can be purchased for $50.

For more information, to donate or purchase a punch card, go to billingstrailnet.org.

