Billings trails map now available as an app

A digital version of Billings' printed Heritage Tour Maps is now available for mobile phones.

The Billings Heritage Trails app can now be downloaded on iPhone and Android for free. The app highlights and marks trails, bike paths and parks, allowing users to find the city's various outdoor recreation and transportation offerings.

The app can be used to navigate to a destination, optimized for biking or walking, and will suggest destinations for those who want to explore more of Billings. One option allows users to select between fastest route, most scenic route, or route with the best workout.

The app allows users to keep track of calories burned and trips traveled, and it can share their progress with others via social media.

"Now more than ever, with social distancing measures in place, Montanans are eager to get outside and explore parks, trails, and bikeways," Elyse Monat with the Billings/Yellowstone Planning Division said in a statement. "Billings Heritage Trails can help residents find these opportunities around the community."

