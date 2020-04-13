You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Billings trails map now available as an app
top story

Billings trails map now available as an app

{{featured_button_text}}
Shiloh Conservation Area

Pat Belinak and Nancy Belinak walk their pet Labradoodle Vinny along a trail in the Shiloh Conservation Area in Billings on Friday, April 10, 2020.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

A digital version of Billings' printed Heritage Tour Maps is now available for mobile phones. 

Chief Black Otter Trail

A cyclist rides on Chief Black Otter Trail in Billings on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The Billings Heritage Trails app can now be downloaded on iPhone and Android for free. The app highlights and marks trails, bike paths and parks, allowing users to find the city's various outdoor recreation and transportation offerings. 

Willard's Bridge

Skateboarders ride across Willard's Bridge in Billings on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The app can be used to navigate to a destination, optimized for biking or walking, and will suggest destinations for those who want to explore more of Billings. One option allows users to select between fastest route, most scenic route, or route with the best workout.

The app allows users to keep track of calories burned and trips traveled, and it can share their progress with others via social media.

Billings Heritage Trails app

An image of the Billings Heritage Trails app, now available for download on iPhones and Androids.

"Now more than ever, with social distancing measures in place, Montanans are eager to get outside and explore parks, trails, and bikeways," Elyse Monat with the Billings/Yellowstone Planning Division said in a statement. "Billings Heritage Trails can help residents find these opportunities around the community."

Chief Black Otter Trail

A cyclist rides on Chief Black Otter Trail in Billings on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Mother of Montana teen who just beat cancer: 'Please, for my daughter ... stay home' during pandemic
State & Regional

Mother of Montana teen who just beat cancer: 'Please, for my daughter ... stay home' during pandemic

Flu strains, colds, and contagious bacterial illness like strep throat can all be life threatening for those with compromised immune systems. But the new coronavirus has posed new challenges; it can spread before symptoms appear, the general population has no immunity, and while age appears to be the biggest risk factor for complications, those with suppressed immune systems are likely at risk for “some increase in severity.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News