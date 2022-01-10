Billings trails will soon include bike repair stations

The Mountain Dew company recently awarded Billings TrailNet a $5,000 grant from its "Get Out and Dew” program and the nonprofit will use the money to purchase public bike repair stations.

Billings TrailNet applied for the grant to purchase bike repair stations for popular mountain biking and touring trails in Billings. As one of 40 projects to receive funding, the money will buy three repair stations. One will be installed at a location along the upcoming Skyline Trail; another at Zimmerman Park and a third at Dover Park.

The bike repair stations will include tools for most everything a bicyclist would need to make minor repairs while out on ride.

“These repair stands will help make trips to the outdoors less complicated and more enjoyable,” says Billings TrailNet’s Executive Director Kristi Drake.

“When you’re out on the trails, whether you’re mountain biking or trail touring and you get a flat or have to adjust brakes or tighten a loose component, everything will be right there at the trailhead,” she added. “No need to give up the trip and go home or walk your bike home.”