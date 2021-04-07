Billings TSA finds 3 guns in carry-on luggage in less than 3 weeks at airport

“With TSA officers finding three firearms in carry-on luggage in less than three weeks, now is a good time to remind all travelers about the rules for traveling with guns and the importance of being aware of everything you transport in your carry-on luggage,” said TSA acting Federal Security Director for Montana Mark Heisey. “Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are never permitted in carry-on luggage. TSA officers remain vigilant in their screening duties to ensure that weapons and other potential security threats do not make it into the cabin of an aircraft.”

In the last four years, Billings TSA agents have discovered 35 guns: nine in 2018, seven in 2019, six in 2020, and three so far this year.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage, TSA officials said in a press release.