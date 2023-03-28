The Billings-Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization is in the process of updating the Billings Urban Area Long-Range Transportation Plan.

Public input is important to this community effort. The public is invited to an in-person open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on April 5 at the Billings Public Library Community Room, 510 North Broadway Avenue. The event will be open house format; please attend whenever is most convenient for you.

A virtual open house will also be hosted from 11 a.m. to noon on April 6. Pre-registration is recommended. More information is available on the project website. The same information will be presented at both events.

Those unable to attend the open house are also invited to provide input and review content on the project website: maps.kittelson.com/billingslrtp2023projects

The LRTP process, including public input, will identify effective ways to build upon our existing transportation system and make strong investments for the future that provide transportation choices for the community.

Open house attendees will:

• Review and comment on identified projects and their current prioritization

• Learn about the LRTP process and why it matters

Comments, questions, or concerns can be directed to Lisa Olmsted at lolmsted@dowl.com or by calling (406) 869-6329.