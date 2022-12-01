Billings' urban moose euthanized after becoming ill

A young bull moose inhabiting the midtown area of Billings since early October was euthanized by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff on Thursday, the agency reported in a news release

The moose was in poor health and struggled to walk. The animal had gained some notoriety in the past few weeks, and FWP staff had closely monitored the animal giving it time to move out of town and into a more suitable environment.

Wildlife health experts with FWP determined the moose was too unhealthy for a successful relocation to the wild. The potential spread of disease was also a factor. A full necropsy is planned to determine its cause of poor health.

Euthanizing urban wildlife, including the moose, is never the preferred action by FWP but is necessary in certain situations.

It was reported the moose had been fed, which can cause digestive issues and inflammation in wild animals, potentially leading to his declining health. Feeding many wildlife species, including moose, is illegal and often causes more harm than good for the animal.

Because of the drug used to sedate the animal, potential of disease or infection and the need for a necropsy, the meat is not fit for human consumption and cannot be donated.