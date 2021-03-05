 Skip to main content
Billings VA Clinic employee presented with National HeRO award

VA award

Montana VA Health Care System nurse Dani "DJ" Roberts unwraps a cupcake for her one-year-old grandson Oakley, held by her daughter Paige Jose during a ceremony at the Billings VA facility on Friday. Roberts received the National HeRO Award for her work at he clinic.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Billings VA Clinic employee Dani "DJ" Roberts was presented with the Veterans Health Administration's National HeRO award during a ceremony at the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic.

Roberts is one of nine national awardees recognized for their safety and process improvement initiatives as well as their COVID-19 response efforts to provide the best possible care to veterans during the pandemic.

After Roberts noticed that unique identifying data was not on some medical imagery reports, she notified VHA leadership. As a result, a nationwide VHA process was updated to ensure that all sites corrected the imaging reports.

"DJ Roberts exemplified high reliability when she identified a seemingly simple need that resulted in institutional change at every Veterans Health Administration side," said Montana VA Health Care System executive director Dr. Judy Hayman.

The national HeRO Award is the highest level of High Reliability Organization recognition available within the VHA.

"COVID-19 has challenged the entire health care community ... these HeRO Award recipients have dedicated themselves to continuous improvement to ensure VHA delives the best care possible," Hayman said.

"Veterans have a champion on their side when it comes to DJ Roberts."

