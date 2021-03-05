Billings VA Clinic employee presented with National HeRO award

Billings VA Clinic employee Dani "DJ" Roberts was presented with the Veterans Health Administration's National HeRO award during a ceremony at the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic.

Roberts is one of nine national awardees recognized for their safety and process improvement initiatives as well as their COVID-19 response efforts to provide the best possible care to veterans during the pandemic.

After Roberts noticed that unique identifying data was not on some medical imagery reports, she notified VHA leadership. As a result, a nationwide VHA process was updated to ensure that all sites corrected the imaging reports.

"DJ Roberts exemplified high reliability when she identified a seemingly simple need that resulted in institutional change at every Veterans Health Administration side," said Montana VA Health Care System executive director Dr. Judy Hayman.

The national HeRO Award is the highest level of High Reliability Organization recognition available within the VHA.