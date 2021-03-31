Billings VA Clinic holding COVID vaccine clinics on April 1 and upcoming Thursdays

Eligible veterans who are not in the Billings area should call 877-468-8387 (select Option 2, and then Option 2 again) to find out when they can receive a vaccine through MTVAHCS.

On March 23, President Joe Biden signed into law H.R. 1276 (also known as the SAVE LIVES Act). The law expands VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible veterans, regardless of their VA health care enrollment status, as well as veteran spouses, caregivers, and some beneficiaries. Veterans who would like to verify their eligibility to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under the new SAVE LIVES Act, must contact (877) 468-8387 select Option 2, and then Option 2 again. This includes Priority 8e and 8g veterans. Once eligibility is verified, qualifying veterans, their spouses or veteran caregivers can schedule a vaccination at any of the upcoming Montana VA COVID-19 vaccination clinics.