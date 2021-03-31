Billings VA Clinic holding COVID vaccine clinics on April 1 and upcoming Thursdays

The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for veterans and their spouses and enrolled caregivers in the Billings area on Thursday, April 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Steele VA Clinic at 1766 Majestic Lane.
The Billings Benjamin Steele VA Clinic will also offer first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Eligible veterans, including those in Priority 8e and 8g, are asked to call the scheduling call center to verify their eligibility and/or schedule an appointment for one of the upcoming vaccination clinics. The contact number for the scheduling call center is 877-468-8387 (select Option 2, and then Option 2 again). Schedulers will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information on which veterans are eligible for VA health care is available at https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility.
Eligible veterans who are not in the Billings area should call 877-468-8387 (select Option 2, and then Option 2 again) to find out when they can receive a vaccine through MTVAHCS.
On March 23, President Joe Biden signed into law H.R. 1276 (also known as the SAVE LIVES Act). The law expands VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible veterans, regardless of their VA health care enrollment status, as well as veteran spouses, caregivers, and some beneficiaries. Veterans who would like to verify their eligibility to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under the new SAVE LIVES Act, must contact (877) 468-8387 select Option 2, and then Option 2 again. This includes Priority 8e and 8g veterans. Once eligibility is verified, qualifying veterans, their spouses or veteran caregivers can schedule a vaccination at any of the upcoming Montana VA COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Walk-in appointments are available on a first come, first served basis on April 1 at the Billings vaccine clinic and every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; MTVAHCS strongly encourages all participants to schedule an appointment to ensure eligibility and vaccine availability. Newly eligible individuals may not be able to walk-in and are strongly encouraged to register for a future event. Walk-ins may need to wait without a scheduled appointment. Walk-ins who are not already enrolled with the Montana VA are asked to please, bring a copy of their DD 214 or DD 215 for enrollment.
All patients, visitors, and anyone who receives a vaccine at a VHA facility are required to wear a face covering that fully covers both the nose and mouth, per federal regulation.
“These vaccines save lives, and we are grateful to be able to get these doses to rural Veterans as soon as possible,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman. “Veterans in Billings have been reaching out to find out when they will have their opportunity to get the vaccine, and we are excited to be able to bring it to the Billings area.”
Veterans can follow COVID-19 vaccination updates via email by signing up at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USVA/subscriber/new/, Facebook, or Twitter. If a veteran has questions about receiving the vaccine, they can send their healthcare team a secure message through MyHealtheVet or call (877) 468-8387 (Option 2) to set up a time to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.