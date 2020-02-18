Billings VA clinics renamed for Ben Steele and Joe Medicine Crow

Two Veterans Affairs clinics in Billings have been renamed to honor prominent area veterans.

During a ceremony Tuesday, the clinics were named for Ben Steele and Joseph Medicine Crow.

Steele is remembered as a ranch hand, teacher, artist and Bataan Death March survivor. Born and raised in Montana, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1940.

After he was captured by the Japanese, Steele’s fortitude helped him endure a 66-mile trek in the Philippines, a prison ship and a forced labor camp. He was a prisoner of war in the Pacific Theater of World War II for a total 1,244 days.

In September, 2016, Steele died at home at age 98.

Medicine Crow (Dakaak Baako) was a warrior and esteemed historian. He was born on the Crow Indian Reservation in Eastern Montana and in 1939 earned his master’s degree from the University of Southern California, becoming the first member of the Crow Tribe to attain that credential.

In 1943, he joined the United States Army. While serving as an Army scout during World War II, Medicine Crow fulfilled the four requirements to become a war chief. While fighting against the German forces he led a war party, stole an enemy horse, disarmed an enemy and counted coup by touching an enemy without killing him.