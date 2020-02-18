Billings VA clinics renamed for Ben Steele and Joe Medicine Crow
featured

Billings VA clinics renamed for Ben Steele and Joe Medicine Crow

{{featured_button_text}}
Veteran ceremony

Tiara Medicine Crow is filled with emotion as she looks at the plaque renaming one of the Billings VA Clinic buildings for her grandfather Joseph Medicine Crow on Tuesday.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

Two Veterans Affairs clinics in Billings have been renamed to honor prominent area veterans.

During a ceremony Tuesday, the clinics were named for Ben Steele and Joseph Medicine Crow.

Joe Medicine Crow

WWII veteran and Bronze Star holder, Joe Medicine Crow, left, and Ben Steele, a survivor of the Bataan Death March, attend Barack Obama's speech in Billings in 2008.
Ben Steele

Ben Steele, right, a survivor of the Bataan Death March, and fellow WWII veteran and Bronze Star recipient Joe Medicine Crow salute each other in this 2008 photo.

Steele is remembered as a ranch hand, teacher, artist and Bataan Death March survivor. Born and raised in Montana, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1940.

Veteran ceremony

Shirley Steele addresses the crowd as the Billings VA Clinic holds a renaming ceremony for two buildings at 1766 Majestic Lane on Tuesday. One building will be named for Ben Steele and the other for Joseph Medicine Crow.

After he was captured by the Japanese, Steele’s fortitude helped him endure a 66-mile trek in the Philippines, a prison ship and a forced labor camp. He was a prisoner of war in the Pacific Theater of World War II for a total 1,244 days. 

In September, 2016, Steele died at home at age 98.

Veteran ceremony

Crow Tribal Chairman A.J. Not Afraid and Tiny Tot Miss Crow Nation Presley Not Afraid have their picture made with Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte and Jon Tester as the Billings VA Clinic holds a renaming ceremony for two buildings at 1766 Majestic Lane on Tuesday.

Medicine Crow (Dakaak Baako) was a warrior and esteemed historian. He was born on the Crow Indian Reservation in Eastern Montana and in 1939 earned his master’s degree from the University of Southern California, becoming the first member of the Crow Tribe to attain that credential.

In 1943, he joined the United States Army. While serving as an Army scout during World War II, Medicine Crow fulfilled the four requirements to become a war chief. While fighting against the German forces he led a war party, stole an enemy horse, disarmed an enemy and counted coup by touching an enemy without killing him.

Later in life he served as the Crow tribal historian, received multiple honorary doctorate degrees, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was the last Crow war chief and died in April 2016 at age 102.

Both Medicine Crow and Steele recently had new middle schools in Billings named for them. 

The Montana VA Health Care System serves more than 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana, an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of nearly 1,200 (more than a third are veterans themselves) at 17 sites of care across the state.

3
1
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News