Billings VA plans drive-thru flu clinic for veterans

The Montana VA Health Care System will host a drive-thru flu clinic for veterans from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic, 1766 Majestic Lane.

To receive a flu shot at the drive-thru flu clinic, veterans will remain in their vehicles and staff will come to them.

Veterans can also receive walk-in flu shots at the clinic from 8-11 a.m. every Wednesday and 1-3 p.m. every Thursday.

In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there were more than 410,000 flu hospitalizations and more than 24,000 deaths in the United States during the flu season.

The flu has the most negative impacts on high risk groups such as adults who are 65 years or older, pregnant women, people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, individuals with medical conditions (such as heart disease, asthma, and kidney or liver disorders), and people weakened immune symptoms, according to a press release from the VA.

Montana’s veterans have multiple options to get their flu shot this year. First, veterans with scheduled MTVAHCS appointments will be offered flu shots at the time of their appointment. Second, 14 MTVAHCS clinics across the state are holding drive-thru or walk-in flu clinics. Finally, Montana veterans can find community locations to get no-cost flu shots at locations throughout Montana by going to www.va.gov/communitycare/flushot.asp.

