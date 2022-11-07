Billings' violent crime rate still vexes city leaders

A year after Billings voters approved a $7.1 million public safety mill levy, calls for service to the Billings Fire Department have dropped for the first time in years and violent crime, while below 2020 levels, is still up.

"We cannot get a handle on violent crime by ourselves," Billings Police Chief Rich St. John told city council members at their meeting Monday night.

Reducing the city's rate of violent crime will take community partnerships, working together with various groups to address all the issues that lead to its growth, he said.

A leading cause is the proliferation of firearms. His officers are seeing disagreements that used to end in a fistfight now erupt in gunshots as residents grab their firearms first.

"Guns are everywhere," St. John said.

In the meantime, the police department has added 12 new uniformed officers along with a dozen clerks, evidence technicians and community service officers.

Representatives from the police and fire department, along with city code enforcement and the city attorney's office all gave reports to the Billings City Council Monday night on the public safety mill levy funding.

The fire department is projected a drop in calls for service from roughly 18,000 last year to 17,000 this year, the first time that number has dropped in a decade.

Fire Chief Pepper Valdez explained that the department implemented a priority dispatch program last year. Priority dispatch has 911 operators sort calls by importance; they then communicate that to the responding engine company. Moving to priority dispatch requires specialized training that teaches operators what kind of questions to ask and how to evaluate those calling into 911.

The fire department is also getting ready to roll out its new mobile response teams, which will dispatch specially trained EMS crews in smaller vehicles to respond to service calls in the downtown area for residents or transients who are in distress.

The mobile response teams will operate out of smaller SUV-like trucks instead of dispatching an entire fire engine, which is the current practice. Those teams will begin working on Dec. 1.

Along with mobile response teams, the fire department will also begin using a new crisis response unit or CRU team, which will carry with it specialized case workers trained to work with individuals who are in a mental health crisis.

The department's goal is to use these two response teams to tackle most non-emergency calls — starting with downtown Billings — and thus free up the Fire Department and law enforcement to respond to more pressing public safety issues.

Billings Code Enforcement has hired three new code enforcement officers and has begun to work more closely with the city attorney's office and Municipal Court. That improved coordination has significantly increased how quickly Code Enforcement is able to tackle property abatement.

A process that at times could take more than a year is now handled in about 90 days.

"We've had a great deal of success," said Tina Hoeger, director of the code enforcement division.