Billings voters back $7.1 million for public safety

The city’s fire department will receive $1.5 million to staff “Medical Response Teams” that can respond to strictly medical calls preventing the need for large ladder truck crews to respond instead. The effort is touted as a more efficient way to use the city’s resources, and it would add 10 full-time employees to the department.

"So far, I'm pretty excited," Billings Fire Chief Pepper Valdez said Tuesday. "Now the real work begins. My staff is ready to move as early as tomorrow morning if this passes tonight." Valdez said he has always felt the service his department provides has been great but that he was looking forward to "raising the bar."

The remainder of the funds are split among city court ($1.45 million), ongoing public safety needs ($1.3 million) and mental health and substance use disorder services ($415,000). The last being an effort by the city to support services to prevent criminal behavior by interceding in mental and substance use crises.