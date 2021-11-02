Billings voters back $7.1 million for public safety

Amid two years of soaring crime rates, with murders and shootings at all-time highs and with residents taking crime control into their own hands, Billings residents appeared to overwhelmingly support the public safety mill levy early Tuesday evening.
Preliminary results Tuesday showed the levy ahead by a margin of more than 6,000 votes, with 18,803 in favor and 12,012 opposed.
The levy will raise $7.1 million in local property tax revenue to support a number of crime and public safety initiatives. Chief among them is increased police funding. A total $2.45 million of the funds raised will go to the Billings Police Department to increase the force by 14 full-time officers and 14 full-time civilian staff.
Chief Rich St. John touted the levy as a push for “proactive policing” in the city referring to putting more patrol officers on the streets. Policing will be supported by increased funding for fire, municipal courts, public safety infrastructure and mental health services.
At a festive Citizens for a Safer Billings vote watch party at the Northern Hotel, the mood was jovial as early results showed the measure ahead with a healthy lead.
St. John showed appreciation to the city's residence, thanking them for what he called a "vote of confidence" in his force and in public safety. He said he was looking forward to raising the bar on crime prevention in the city, saying, "Now the hard work begins."
The city’s fire department will receive $1.5 million to staff “Medical Response Teams” that can respond to strictly medical calls preventing the need for large ladder truck crews to respond instead. The effort is touted as a more efficient way to use the city’s resources, and it would add 10 full-time employees to the department.
"So far, I'm pretty excited," Billings Fire Chief Pepper Valdez said Tuesday. "Now the real work begins. My staff is ready to move as early as tomorrow morning if this passes tonight." Valdez said he has always felt the service his department provides has been great but that he was looking forward to "raising the bar."
The remainder of the funds are split among city court ($1.45 million), ongoing public safety needs ($1.3 million) and mental health and substance use disorder services ($415,000). The last being an effort by the city to support services to prevent criminal behavior by interceding in mental and substance use crises.
This is very exciting," exclaimed Billings Mayor Bill Cole. "Not only does it appear its passed but by overwhelming margins." The mayor expressed hope that the citizens of Billings were on board with addressing the problem of crime in the city. "It's not just about more police," he added, "it's about improving services by the fire department by improving response times and helping our domestic violence survivors too."
The last two years have born witness to historic crime rates in Billings. In 2020 murders reached an all-time high with over 20 homicides investigated by BPD. This year has been no different with shootings and murders making headlines nearly every other week so far in 2021.
Crime has taken such a toll on the minds of downtown business and property owners that in July a group of east downtown business owners pooled their money and purchased the Lazy KT motel and had it razed. Local business owners praised the quiet street just two months after the building was demolished. The move was an indicator of local frustration with crime.
This year’s results follow last year’s landslide victory when Billings’ voters approved by a 2-to-1 margin a levy that replaced a 16-year-old $8 million with a $12 million levy for a net increase of $4 million. This year’s $7.1 million increase will be in addition to the $12 million already on the books.
For property owners, a household worth $250,000 will see a net increase of about $100 a year on their tax bill.
The mayor assured the public the city was committed to using the funds in the most "cost effective and efficient way possible so we can make the biggest improvement for public safety."