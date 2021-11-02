Billings voters oppose recreational pot shops in early election results, overwhelmingly approve tax

Recreational pot shops seem to be out as Billings voters in early results oppose allowing storefronts and dispensaries from setting up in city limits.

Early vote totals show 17,107 votes against allowing storefronts with 13,817 votes in favor.

Countywide voters appear to overwhelmingly support a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales, with 35,030 votes in favor and 7,562 votes against. Similarly, county votes seem to approve of a 3% tax on medical marijuana, with 25,576 votes for it and 17,211 votes against.

Legalized pot was born out of a ballot initiative approved overwhelmingly by state voters last November that was then formalized as HB701 in the state legislature and signed into law earlier this spring by the governor.

The language in HB701 gives county and municipal governments authority to go back to voters within their communities to ask if they want recreational pot sold at the local level.

Yellowstone County commissioners in August voted to not return to voters with the question given the ballot initiative vote in 2020. Yellowstone County voters in 2020 approved legalizing recreational marijuana narrowly with 50.7% in favor to 49.3%, a difference of roughly 1,100 votes. Within Billings itself, the margin of victory was higher by roughly 4,000 votes.