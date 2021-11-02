Billings voters oppose recreational pot shops in Tuesday vote, overwhelmingly approve tax

The legislation in HB 701 also divided the business of producing and selling recreational marijuana into seven categories, and gave municipalities the ability to go to voters and ask which of the seven categories they want operating within city boundaries.

Billings City Council moved in August to bring the question to voters of whether to allow recreational marijuana shops to operate in town.

In preparation for Tuesday's vote, the city spent much of the fall crafting zoning and regulations that would dictate where and how recreational marijuana shops would operate if city voters approved the businesses.

Last week, City Council approved its first draft of recreational cannabis regulations, which caps at four the number of storefronts allowed within city limits. It also limits the amount of warehouse space where plants could be grown to 7,500 square feet.

Businesses applying to the city to receive one of the four recreational marijuana dispensary licenses will be entered into a lottery with the recipients drawn at random.

Adult-use marijuana goes on sale in Montana on Jan. 1 and state law allows medical marijuana shops to begin selling recreational pot that day, if those shops are in good standing with their municipal authorities.