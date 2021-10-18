Billings Ward 1 candidates

2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?

As our community grows, we need to have a better return on our investments. Our downtown, even though it is not as vibrant as we would like, generates about 30 times as much tax revenue per acre as the rest of the city. We need to focus on higher density mixed-use infill development, particularly in our downtown and aging arterials. This type of development generates more in tax revenues than it uses in cost of services, so our tax base can fund improvements to our parks and trail systems as well as public safety services that the whole community enjoys.

3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?

Yes, I will vote for this levy, and I enthusiastically support it to everyone I talk to because our crime rate has risen much faster than our population and tax base. I like how the money will be allocated, with about 10% of the money going toward addiction and mental health services to try to reduce some of the root causes of the issues in our community. It also puts money where it is most needed, including the drastically overloaded legal and municipal court system. When the wheels of justice are bogged down, officers on the street are not supported.