Billings Ward 1 candidates

The Billings Gazette sent out questionnaires to the 12 candidates running for city council across Billings' five wards. The requests included five questions, each with a 100-word limit. This week The Gazette will be running each candidates' answers.
Ed Gulick
Years in Billings: 37
Occupation: Architect, small-business owner
Education: B.A., Pomona College; M.Arch, Yale University
Volunteering and political experience: Past chair, City/County Bicycle + Pedestrian Advisory Committee; past member, City of Billings Energy & Conservation Commission; secretary, Margaret Ping Foundation; tenor, Billings Symphony Chorale; past member, SD2 Energy Innovations Committee; past chair, Northern Plains Resource Council
Ways voters can contact you: ed4billings@gmail.com
1. Billings city leaders have said curbing the town's growing crime rate is their top priority. In your view what's the city council's role in working to bring down the crime rate?
I believe the costs of crime to our residents and businesses and our community’s reputation are far greater than the cost of properly resourcing our police department and preventing crime through mental health and addiction services. In addition to telling the story of our community’s higher-than-average crime rate, city council should be working to make our community more crime-resistant through the design of our streets and public spaces. For instance, we can curb some of the rampant speeding on our streets with traffic calming measures.
2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?
As our community grows, we need to have a better return on our investments. Our downtown, even though it is not as vibrant as we would like, generates about 30 times as much tax revenue per acre as the rest of the city. We need to focus on higher density mixed-use infill development, particularly in our downtown and aging arterials. This type of development generates more in tax revenues than it uses in cost of services, so our tax base can fund improvements to our parks and trail systems as well as public safety services that the whole community enjoys.
3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?
Yes, I will vote for this levy, and I enthusiastically support it to everyone I talk to because our crime rate has risen much faster than our population and tax base. I like how the money will be allocated, with about 10% of the money going toward addiction and mental health services to try to reduce some of the root causes of the issues in our community. It also puts money where it is most needed, including the drastically overloaded legal and municipal court system. When the wheels of justice are bogged down, officers on the street are not supported.
4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?
As a small business owner, I know firsthand the challenges that our businesses and institutions have in attracting and retaining the best and brightest talent to Billings. We have incredible potential that we are not realizing. City council can put our community back on the right track in terms of our tax base by working with developers to reduce barriers to infill development. We can use that more robust tax base to fund a long list of excellent parks and trails projects as well as our public safety services. And we can pass policies that demonstrate that Billings welcomes diversity.
5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?
When I talk to people at their doors, drug-related crime is the largest concern as well as the perceived danger and unsightliness of a growing transient population. Most residents understand there is no free lunch; if we’re going to be responsible and address the issues head on, it’s going to take some tax resources for more police and services that address underlying causes. In the short term, that means passing the public safety mill levy. But to address long term funding, I want to improve the balance of our tax revenues and cost of services by focusing on infill development.
Stephanie Krueger
Years in Billings: 30 years
Occupation: Retired major in the Montana National Guard; English high school teacher for seven years; currently a real estate broker (17 years) and local business owner of Krueger & Company Real Estate Brokerage
Family: Married 21 years to Erik Krueger (entrepreneur, Realtor and builder); two children Cannon Krueger (Marine) and Scotlyn Krueger (high school student in Billings School District 2)
Education: BA English literature, BS English education, minor political science, military science, biology and French, graduate of Army Military Intelligence Officer School (basic and advance), Command General Staff School, Army Public Affairs Officer School
Volunteering and political experience: Donate to multiple organizations and fundraisers for the community. No political experience.
Ways voters can contact you: stephaniekruegerformt@gmail.com or 406-861-7657
1. Billings city leaders have said curbing the town's growing crime rate is their top priority. In your view, what is the city council's role in working to bring down the crime rate?
According to our city charter, the city council may propose mill levies to increase the public safety funding. The current levy on the ballot is supposed to assist with the increased workload, but it lacks transparency. We are all concerned about the crime, vandalism, graffiti, drug use, and lack of jail space, yet before we vote to increase our property taxes again, it may be wise to ensure that these additional funds will help with our concerns. In addition, our city council and county commissioners will need to work together to solve the jail space issue.
2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?
Our parks/trails receive funding from three areas: the general fund, Parks Maintenance District and Park District 1. There is also a 3% increase every year for employees’ salaries. There may be a more efficient way to manage these budgets and maximize the funding the city has, but it will take work to scour through the budget and reorganize the current funding. The city council may consider introducing a new mill levy to pay for more parks/trails. Privately, Trailsnet has raised funds for new parks/trails and land developers are required to pay for green space in new neighborhoods.
3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?
When first presented with this public safety levy, I supported it, but after further investigation to where the taxpayers' money would be spent, only about 50% of the budget seemed transparent. So at this time, I am saying "no” until we have a better understanding of where the taxpayers’ money will be spent. Right now, our property taxes are very high, our utilities bills have doubled and our groceries are at least a third higher. We need to be very conscientious of how these increases affect the citizens of our Billings community as many individuals are on fixed incomes.
4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?
The city council is a government entity. Philosophically, I believe in small government, the Constitution and freedom. Already our federal and state governments are too intrusive in our lives. The job of a city government is to keep our city infrastructure functioning in an efficient manner. If our city government, with the approval of its citizens, decides to create a public/private project, they need to be very cautious that they are not destroying private enterprise or taking opportunities away from entrepreneurs and private investors. It is not the role of the government to compete with private businesses.
5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?
Crime, vandalism and graffiti seem to be the biggest concerns of the residents of my Ward 1. The second concern is the fear of increased property taxes.