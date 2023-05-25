Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Billings water and sewer rates are going up this summer.

The city council voted unanimously earlier this week to approve rate hikes and fee increases for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years.

Starting July 1, the average Billings resident will pay about $72.44 a month for water and sewer. That’s an increase of 8.4 percent or $5.58 more a month.

The average monthly cost will rise by the same percentage in July 2024 to $78.56 or $6.12 more a month.

Every two years, the city studies water and sewer rates and makes adjustments to help keep up with maintenance costs and inflation. State law governs how much and how often a city raises rates.

Billings Deputy Director of Public Works Jennifer Duray said the new increases were driven by inflation, pipe replacements and the investment of an additional $2 million for water and sewer extensions in 2024 and 2025.

City staff studied the cost of service for all types of customers and calculated new system development fees based on lot sizes. They also looked at rates for resale to the County Water District of Billings Heights and for wholesale to the Lockwood Water and Sewer District as well as the Exxon and Phillips 66 refineries.

The new rates and fees allow the city to recover expenses in proportion to the cost of providing service for each type of customer, Duray said.

The minimum monthly fee for all sewer customers will rise by an average of 4.6 percent in July and 6.2 percent the following year. Metered sewer rates will go up 6.6 percent this summer and 6.2 percent next July.

The minimum monthly fee for all water customers is increasing by about 2 percent in each of the next two budget years. Metered rates for residential, seasonal and multi-family water customers will also go up by about 12 percent annually.

Non-residential and bulk water resellers will see metered rates increase by about 12 percent in July and 8 percent next summer.

The resale rate for the Heights Water District will remain the same for the coming year. But it’ll nearly double with rates rising by almost 49 percent, starting in July 2024.

The city builds the cost of system improvements into its rates incrementally but it does control how much the district charges its customers.

Councilwoman Jennifer Owen said the district could have phased in the cost of upgrades in its rates over time like the city did. But instead, she said, the district chose to wait until the last minute to hit its ratepayers with a 49 percent increase.

“So what the Heights water district has done is gambled,” Owen said. “I think it’s important that we understand that because I don’t want the people I represent to think the city is driving the rates when the district could have mitigated this harm.”

The district is now protesting the rate hike.

The city estimates the rate and fee increases will bring in revenues of $2.4 million for water and $2.2 million for sewer in 2024. In 2025, they’ll generate an estimated $3.7 million for water and an additional $2 million for sewer.