Billings water treatment plant damage could hit $500K

A surging, flooded Yellowstone River left a trail of debris and damage at the Billing water treatment plant, and city officials estimate the costs for clean up and repair could hit $500,000.

It's a relatively small bill when compared to the record-breaking amounts of water that inundated the plant, fouling treatment systems and short-circuiting power systems.

In the end most of the damage was done to the plant's catwalk that extends over a portion of the river, which was chewed up by swiftly moving river debris.

"The catwalk we'll have to replace," said Billings Public Works Director Debi Meling.

As well, some electrical work and the water plant's chemical mixers were damaged as they worked to keep up with the ever-increasing sediment saturated water pouring into the system; they'll need repair.

Further downstream the city's wastewater treatment plant survived with very little damage, Meling said.

Before flood waters arrived, Billings officials were bracing for river levels forecast to rise up to 14.2 and then 14.7 feet. The water plant had been built to function in flood stage with a maximum river height of 15 feet, which was the record high-water mark for the Yellowstone in Billings, set in June 1997.

As flood waters from the Stillwater, the Clark's Fork of the Yellowstone and Rock Creek emptied into the Yellowstone, the river quickly rose past the forecast 14.7 foot mark and hit 15 feet. And it kept climbing.

By the time the river crested and water began to drop, the Yellowstone had topped out at 16.5 feet, according to preliminary official measurements from the National Weather Service.

The vast amounts of water forced the water treatment plant to shut down for about six hours before it returned to limited operation while the river was still running above 16 feet.

For nearly a day, Billings residents were asked to strictly conserve water while the city switched to its series of reserve tanks and reservoirs, which hold roughly 36 hours worth of water.

Mayor Bill Cole praised Meling and the Public Works staff running the water treatment plant during the flood, specifically highlighting the effort to keep it operating in conditions that pushed it well beyond its designed operating parameters nearly the whole time the Yellowstone was in flood stage.

"Thanks to the hard work of city leaders, city staff, volunteers and partners, an abundant supply of clean water is flowing to the taps around the city of Billings," Cole said.

