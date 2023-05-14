The flooded Yellowstone River last June ran so high it overwhelmed Billings' water treatment plant with silt-rich sediment and forced the city to do something it had never done: shut down the plant.

As spring rains fall over Billings this weekend and as the city starts to move through the coming wet weather season, operators at the Billings Water Treatment Plant are prepared.

"We're ready," said Debi Meling, Billings Public Works director.

The hope is they won't need to be. The flood waters that washed down the Yellowstone last spring came on fast and quickly overwhelmed the communities in their path.

By the time they arrived in Billings, the Yellowstone had swelled to 16 feet, a full foot higher than its record crest in 1997, and a foot and a half higher than what was initially forecast for the city earlier in the week.

The city, using the record crest in 1997 as its mark, had designed the water treatment plant to operate at 15.5 feet. Last spring, it wasn't high enough as a swollen Yellowstone enveloped the plant.

And so, since last summer, crews at the water treatment plant have built up facilities to operate should the river crest at 16.5 feet.

"We're hoping it doesn't happen," Meling said as she knocked on the wooden table top at which she was sitting.

Meling explained that the treatment plant itself operated just as it was designed to, even as the river passed flood stage.

"Generally, everything else worked really well," she said.

The issue was filtration. River water, rich with sediment carried along by the flood-swollen river, soon choked out the filters with gallons of mud. As soon as the filters clogged the plant had no way process and clean the water, forcing the city for the first time to shut down its water plant for a significant amount of time.

For 12 hours, operators at the plant scrambled to find enough clear water to flush out the plant's filtration system.

"Our operators figured things out," Meling said.

The sediment that had collected in the filters happened as flood and debris-laden river water overran the banks of the water plant's pre-sediment pools and collected in the plant itself.

On normal days, sediment from the river water that collects in those pools drops and sinks to the bottom. The relatively clear water on top then flows into the plant where the filters perform the next step in clearing the water.

In order to get the filters clean, operators needed to stop the river water flowing into the filtration system and then find water clear enough to wash it out. A pair of old lagoons on the water plant's property used for drying had just enough clear water in them to do the job.

With the announcement that the plant had to be shut down, city leaders restricted water use and implored residents to use as little water as possible. Billings has roughly a day's worth of water for the entire city in reserve.

In the end, it took operators those 12 hours to get the filtration system cleaned and other operations back online so that the treatment plant could start up again.

To bolster the water treatment plant against future flood events, crews have built up the banks around the sedimentation ponds to hold against the river should levels rise to 16.5 feet.

"We beefed up everywhere the water bypassed," Meling said.