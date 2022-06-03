Billings' weekend of crime re-energizes debate about parolee population

A shootout in the Billings North Park neighborhood Monday that left a suspect dead and a police officer injured has reignited the debate about the number of parolees and probationers the state releases in Billings.

Advocates for reforming where Montana Department of Corrections releases this population are again speaking up and hoping city, county and state officials listen.

"It's the root of the violent crime here," said Frank Ewalt, a past city council member. "We need to make a stand and say we're not going to take it anymore."

Ewalt, who lost his council election to Jennifer Owens last fall, has been lobbying city council for much of the spring to send a message to the state by passing an ordinance that would cap the number of parolees the state can send to Billings.

The state may not honor the cap, he said, but it would send a signal to Helena that the city is serious about pushing back.

The issue of the number of state parolees and probationers sent to Billings has been debated over the last few years as crime rates in the city have steadily risen.

In November, city and county leaders met with state lawmakers in Billings, a meeting sparked by a chaotic stabbing in the kitchen at Jake's restaurant earlier in the fall. The suspect was from Missoula on prerelease at Alpha House, a corrections halfway house in Billings.

The perception of state parolees being delivered to Billings in disproportionate numbers has long been held by residents and officials alike. Some of it is borne out in the data.

Yellowstone County has about 15% of the state’s population but at the end of last year had 24% of the state's community supervised residents. Community supervision includes parolees, probationers and those in conditional release.

By comparison, Missoula County has 11% of the state’s population and 11.5% of the state’s community supervised population. Gallatin County, roughly the same size as Missoula, has about 5% of the state’s total community supervised population.

Along with the hard data, Billings officials talk about stories they've heard about other communities sending members of their own vulnerable populations to Billings. They worry the state's largest city is seen statewide as some kind of collector city.

For Ewalt, that's the heart of the issue. For him, the solution to Billings' crime problem is getting other communities to take their fair share of the state's community supervised population.

"There's seven major cities in the state," he said.

Mayor Bill Cole, who, along with County Attorney Scott Twito, has met in the past with state lawmakers to discuss the issue is keen to see action taken.

"We need to explore all options for reducing crime, including reducing the number of probationers and parolees who are released here," he said by email.

He's not sure the city placing a cap on the number of state supervised residents released in Billings is the answer. Traditionally, municipalities don't have the authority to tell the state what it can do.

But he believes there's action to be taken.

"The first step should be to collect and analyze the data because anecdotal reports are contradictory," he said.

The responsibility of collecting that data likely falls on the Yellowstone County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, a consortium of criminal justice professionals that includes representatives from the federal government, state, county and city, he said.

Billings City Administrator Chris Kukulski sits on the coordinating council, which he said has been meeting regularly and will meet again next week.

"If the data shows Billings is receiving more than its fair share, we should work with our local legislators to find a solution," Cole said.

Within a week, Billings police shot and killed two men after a pair of car chases and standoffs — the suspect in North Park on Monday and a man near Mountview Cemetery the Monday before. Department policy stipulates that officers involved in shootings be placed on administrative leave until those shootings are cleared.

As a result, currently 19 officers are on leave, which has raised concerns about the reduced number of officers left to patrol the city.

“The community can rest assured, we have the required number of officers that are on the street," Billings Police Department administrative Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. "We made those adjustments, and it’s short term, it’s for several weeks, and then those officers will be working their way back onto the street."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.