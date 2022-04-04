Billings weighs a 'pay-as-you-throw' garbage collection fee structure

Billings residents who produce less garbage may pay less to have it collected.

The city is looking to change the way it collects garbage and charges for it as Billings grows and demand on services increase. Billings Solid Waste division will need to raise current rates by 6% over the next five years to cover the anticipated costs of trash collection and disposal.

"We're looking for a way to sustain the system in the long term," Public Works director Debi Meling told the Billings City Council Monday night.

Council will make no decision on changes immediately. Instead, Public Works staff will create various options for how a "pay-as-you-throw" option for garage collection would work, which council would then vote on.

Currently, the rate structure for Billings residents is a kind of one-size-fits-all model. Residents are charged $11.82 a month for trash and green waste collection. Once a month, the city picks up what Solid Waste calls "extras", those items that don't fit into the black garbage barrels or green yard waste bins. The city will also pick up bulky items, like mattresses and furniture.

It's a system that encourages residents to throw away just about anything and that makes garbage collection more labor intensive and less efficient, Meling said.

"We'd like to create a more responsible user," she said. "We would like to encourage container efficiency."

The one-size-fits-all system can also create inequities. Those who toss one bag of garbage a week are charged the same as those who fill up their trash bins each week and leave extras every month.

"The average person is subsidizing the people with a lot more," said council member Mike Boyett.

Solid Waste believes residents could have more say in what they pay.

"We want to give them the opportunity to control that cost themselves," Meling said. "We're trying to give people the most control."

Under a new pay-as-you-throw system, Solid Waste would give residents a choice between two sizes of trash bins — the standard 96-gallon size or a smaller 64-gallon container. The smaller size would cost less. A green yard waste bin also would be included in that cost.

Additional containers, whether black or green, would carry an additional cost. The city would also charge for the removal of extras. Solid Waste would likely sells tags that residents would then put on their bagged extras. The tags would allow collection crews to recognize what gets picked up.

Council member Roy Neese, who represents the Heights, argued that Public Waste could do more to educate the public about how the city currently collects garbage before changing the system. Most residents seem to be in the dark about how it currently works, he said.

He and council member Jennifer Owens, the council's other Heights representative, expressed concern about wind and how easily the smaller trash containers blow away.

The city finished up in March switching from the 300-gallon alley trash containers to the smaller 96-gallon containers. Before the change, about a third of the city used the 300-gallon alley trash containers, with one container for every three houses.

With the switch, the entire city is now using the 96-gallon containers and crews will finish collecting the 300-gallon containers out of alleyways this month. Solid Waste has discovered many residents won't stop using the larger containers until they're gone.

"Some residents haven't touched the new containers," said Kyle Foreman, the city's Solid Waste superintendent.

