Billings welcomes new city council members

The four newly elected Billings City Council members along with the two reelected members took their seats Monday night, sworn in by municipal court Judge Sheila Kolar.

The new members are Ed Gulick in Ward 1, Jennifer Owen in Ward 2, Daniel Tidswell in Ward 4, and Tom Rupsis in Ward 5. Denise Joy in Ward 3 and Mayor Bill Cole were both reelected.

"I want to extend my appreciation to the new council members for your willingness to serve," Cole said at Monday night's meeting. "If you're having second thoughts, too late."

Seats on city council are limited to two four-year terms. Gulick replaced Ward 1 council member Mike Yakawich, who termed out last year after eight years on the council. In Ward 2, Owen ran against incumbent Frank Ewalt, who had just finished his first term on the council.

Tidswell in Ward 4 ran to replace Penny Ronning, who opted not to seek reelection so she could run for the newly created Eastern Montana district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rupsis replaced Ward 5 council member Shaun Brown, who, like Yakawich, had termed out after eight years.