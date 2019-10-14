Billings City Council candidate Dennis Ulvestad has an outstanding warrant for his arrest tied to a 2018 DUI conviction.
Billings Municipal Court issued the warrant on March 1 after finding that Ulvestad had violated the conditions of his probation. That warrant is still outstanding. Ulvestad has also fallen behind in paying the $1,660 in costs the courts levied against him, a municipal court clerk said Friday.
Ulvestad acknowledged the DUI in an interview Monday, explaining that it was the second one he'd received in a week.
"I was going through this depression at the time," he said.
On Dec. 10, 2017, Ulvestad was pulled over on the 1500 block of Central Avenue for speeding at 47 in a 35 mph zone. When asked by the police officer to provide his driver's license, proof of insurance and registration, Ulvestad instead handed over a financial statement and an event flyer.
The officer had Ulvestad participate in a field sobriety test and eventually called an ambulance after Ulvestad informed him that he was diabetic and that he was low on insulin.
A blood test at the hospital showed Ulvestad had a blood alcohol level of 0.134; the legal limit is 0.08.
Ulvestad pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor DUI charge and was convicted on Oct. 4, 2018. As part of his sentence, he was given a year in jail with all but seven days suspended. He was ordered to spend those seven days in a treatment program at Alternatives and placed on probation for a year.
The warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this year when he failed to make contact for two of his mandated check-ins with his probation officer.
The warrant was news to Ulvestad, who said Monday that he believed he was in full compliance with the terms of his probation. He said he hasn't had a drink since the night he was pulled over.
A central issue for council candidates is the public safety mill levy currently being weighed by the city council. Council members will decide earlier next year if the city should seek a mill levy from voters to increase its spending on police, fire and municipal court.
With two DUI convictions and an outstanding arrest warrant, Ulvestad acknowledged he had added to the workload of the city's public safety system.
"Of course I did," he said. "I was wrong."
But, he added, he's been working hard since December 2017 to make things right.